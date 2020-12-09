Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,966.50

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,966.50 and traded as high as $2,112.00. Victrex plc (VCT.L) shares last traded at $2,112.00, with a volume of 174,605 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price objective on shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,953 ($25.52).

Get Victrex plc (VCT.L) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,982.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,966.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.48.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex plc (VCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex plc (VCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.