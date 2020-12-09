Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.97. Coffee shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 22,843 shares.

The company has a market cap of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380,000.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

