Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.64

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.64 and traded as high as $82.50. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) shares last traded at $79.28, with a volume of 20,648,365 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 3,335,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £1,801,002.60 ($2,353,021.43).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

