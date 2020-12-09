The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $778.46

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $778.46 and traded as high as $978.50. The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) shares last traded at $978.50, with a volume of 86,480 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC raised The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 753.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 778.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16312.9993188 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elodie Brian bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($25,986.41). Insiders acquired 3,466 shares of company stock worth $2,033,724 in the last 90 days.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) Company Profile (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

