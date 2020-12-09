The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $928.99

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $928.99 and traded as high as $1,094.00. The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) shares last traded at $1,084.93, with a volume of 641,173 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 976.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 928.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The stock has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -11.90.

In other news, insider Richard Akers sold 1,724 shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.25), for a total transaction of £14,843.64 ($19,393.31). Also, insider Richard N. L. Huntingford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 978 ($12.78) per share, with a total value of £97,800 ($127,776.33).

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

