The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $928.99

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $928.99 and traded as high as $1,094.00. The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) shares last traded at $1,084.93, with a volume of 641,173 shares.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 976.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 928.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The stock has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -11.90.
The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) Company Profile (LON:UTG)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
