BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.30

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.30 and traded as high as $57.92. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) shares last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 9,487,830 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$52.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.02%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

