Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $324.40

Shares of Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $324.40 and traded as high as $414.00. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $377.50, with a volume of 75,594 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Helical plc (HLCL.L) from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £466.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 324.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Helical plc (HLCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other Helical plc (HLCL.L) news, insider Gerald A. Kaye purchased 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £901 ($1,177.16).

Helical plc (HLCL.L) Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

