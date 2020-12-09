Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.00 and traded as high as $18.49. Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 6,665,509 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.60 ($20.71) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.89 and its 200 day moving average is €14.00.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

