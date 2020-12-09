St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $338.41

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $338.41 and traded as high as $382.74. St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) shares last traded at $380.00, with a volume of 174,286 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 363.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 338.41. The firm has a market cap of £849.32 million and a P/E ratio of -7.88.

St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

