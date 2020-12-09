Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,257.14

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,257.14 and traded as high as $1,366.00. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) shares last traded at $1,350.00, with a volume of 80,451 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,257.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.