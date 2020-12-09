3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,167.00. 3i Group Plc (III.L) shares last traded at $1,160.50, with a volume of 2,215,524 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,065.71. The firm has a market cap of £11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

