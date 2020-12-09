Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.19

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $98.19 and traded as high as $111.68. Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) shares last traded at $104.80, with a volume of 368,545 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £118.09 million and a P/E ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (47.70) (($0.62)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (49.90) (($0.65)) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galliford Try Holdings PLC will post 13740.9996765 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury bought 22,016 shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £19,814.40 ($25,887.64).

Galliford Try plc operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments divisions. The Building division works with clients in the health, education and defense markets, and rail and aviation sectors, as well as serves commercial clients.

