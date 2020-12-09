Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $216.26

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $216.26 and traded as high as $256.80. Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) shares last traded at $254.10, with a volume of 11,439,839 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. The company has a market capitalization of £15.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 226.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.26.

In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,641.28 ($2,144.34). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.12 ($2,988.14). Insiders acquired 45,107 shares of company stock worth $8,075,524 over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

