Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.49

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $6.53. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 337,110 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.49.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.56%.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

