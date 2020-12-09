Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New $35.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $35.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DYNDF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of DYNDF opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

