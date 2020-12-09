Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.93 and last traded at $32.88. 190,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 56,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13.

