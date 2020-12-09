Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.67

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.67 and traded as high as $66.64. Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) shares last traded at $65.85, with a volume of 136,712 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.67.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 5.9863787 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.