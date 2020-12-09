Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.49

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.49 and traded as high as $75.11. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $74.87, with a volume of 187,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -144.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -393.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

