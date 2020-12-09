Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.13. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 61,001 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

