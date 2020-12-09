Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.70

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.70 and traded as high as $30.45. Vivendi shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 28,685 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vivendi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.