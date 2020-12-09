Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.47

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $13.39. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 38,856 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $172,200.00. Also, EVP Neal Lux purchased 91,348 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $45,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242,445 shares in the company, valued at $621,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 130,748 shares of company stock valued at $227,574. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 134,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 127,150 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.