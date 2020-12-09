Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.28

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.28 and traded as high as $53.39. Swisscom shares last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 9,049 shares traded.

SCMWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Swisscom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.