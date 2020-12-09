Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.80

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.80 and traded as high as $26.78. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 59,414 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,910,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.