Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 151.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

