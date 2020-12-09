Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

MPAA stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $455.49 million, a P/E ratio of 159.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

