Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allot Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Allot Communications stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.75 million, a PE ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Allot Communications has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Allot Communications by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

