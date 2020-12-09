Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEJU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leju from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leju will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

