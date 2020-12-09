Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Watford from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watford from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Watford from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watford during the third quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Watford by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Watford during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

