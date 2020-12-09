Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $383.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 30,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.