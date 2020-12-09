Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.81.
NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $383.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 30,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
