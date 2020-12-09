Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.22.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $420.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.