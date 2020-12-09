Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RBNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Reliant Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $313.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 272.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

