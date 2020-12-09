Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.25. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

