Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDEV. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.58.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $439.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 48.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

