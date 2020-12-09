BidaskClub Upgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LXRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $361.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.59. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 191,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,709,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 992,069 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 314,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

