Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $284.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Tuniu alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.