Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Marathon Patent Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Marathon Patent Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $267.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

In related news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

