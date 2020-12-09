Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Formula One Group stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at $24,490,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,031,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 14,564.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 985,169 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,119,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,065,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.