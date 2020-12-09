Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.52. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

