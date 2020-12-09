Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFI. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.25 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 76.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Gold Fields by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 803,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 382,924 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,317 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

