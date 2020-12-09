Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,657 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 87,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 398,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $3.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

