Raymond James & Associates Makes New $323,000 Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,117 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:DY opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $78.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

