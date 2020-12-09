Raymond James & Associates Makes New $324,000 Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,403 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Mitek Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 149.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 33.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $460,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 19,873 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $261,329.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 165,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,480 shares of company stock worth $1,947,762 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

MITK stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

