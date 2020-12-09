Raymond James & Associates Purchases 11,088 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DHT were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in DHT by 30.3% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DHT by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 772,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $788.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of -0.19. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 140.35%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.