Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Position Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.62% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of PSCU stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

