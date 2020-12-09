Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,377 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $3,728,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 73.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 272.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

