Raymond James & Associates Takes $331,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,859 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. ValuEngine downgraded UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,679,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,216 shares in the company, valued at $10,886,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

