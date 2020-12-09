Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a market cap of $822.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

