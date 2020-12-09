Raymond James & Associates Sells 40,937 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,937 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $5,101,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 60.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 896,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 336,622 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 55.2% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 272,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 60,111 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

