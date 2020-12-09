Raymond James & Associates Has $333,000 Position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 71,334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 140.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 75,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

DTF opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.