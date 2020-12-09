Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in News were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in News by 771.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 516,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in News by 280.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 42,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of News by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 653,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of News by 4.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of News by 3.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,997,000 after buying an additional 624,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

